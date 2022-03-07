A northeast Minnesota ice angler escaped injury after jumping from a fast-moving portable ice shanty being towed accidentally behind a friend’s snowmobile.
The incident happened Feb. 14 on Canisteo Mine Pit Lake near Coleraine, home of both anglers. Seth Trobec was setting up a video camera inside the pull-behind shanty, while friend Cody Mjolsnes hopped onto the snowmobile to go back for a third angler. Unfortunately Mjolsnes didn’t realize the snowmobile and ice shanty were still hooked together.
As Mjolsnes took off for shore, Trobec gave a yell and bailed out of the house, unhurt. Mjolsnes drove about 250 yards before he realized what was happening. The only damage was a broken fishing line and a lost lure. Trobec said the deep snow on the ice probably cushioned him when he jumped out.
The whole incident was captured on video and is posted on Trobec’s YouTube page, “Get In There Outdoors” as “Lake Trout Fishing Gone Wrong.”
After retrieving the third angler, the group went out to the ice holes and kept fishing. While they didn’t catch any trout, they admit they had something to talk about. (Duluth News Tribune)
Nevis pig races uncertain
The future of pig races in Nevis is uncertain after the popular races were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions.
According to the Nevis Chamber, pig wrangler Gary Dauer of Leader, who brought his pigs to Nevis and other towns, has decided to hold races only in his hometown, not travel around the state. Chamber director Nancy Lewis would like to see the races return, but said that depends on what Dauer decides.
“Nevis has lots of other fun things to do in the summer,” she added. The town’s biggest event, Muskie Days, is July 22-23. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
