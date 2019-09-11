Synagogue destroyed by fire
An early morning fire Sept. 9 destroyed the synagogue belonging to the Adas Israel Congregation in Duluth. The structure is a total loss.
When firefighter arrived before 2:30 a.m., a shed was on fire on the side of the building, with some fire and smoke showing along the roof. However the building eventually collapsed in two places, and a firefighter was hit by falling debris. He was hospitalized but later released.
The Torah was rescued from the basement by firefighters. The five scrolls of the Hebrew Scripture were hand-written on parchment paper and are read from every Sabbath, a congregation member said.
The synagogue is one of two in downtown Duluth, was built in 1899, and serves an Orthodox congregation. An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing. (Minnesota Public Radio)
Boy killed in farm accident
An 11-year-old died the afternoon of Sept. 6 near Milaca after the horse-drawn manure spreader he and his 13-year-old brother were operating hit a rock, throwing both to the ground.
According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, deputies who arrived on scene learned that the younger boy was then run over by the manure spreader, inflicting fatal injuries. The 13-year-old’s injuries were not life-threatening. An autopsy is being conducted by the Anoka County Medical Examiner’s Office. (Brainerd Dispatch)
