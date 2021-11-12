MnDOT recognizes treaty boundaries
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is posting 12 signs along highways in northeastern Minnesota to mark the boundaries of a treaty signed in 1854 by the U.S. government and three Ojibwe bands: Grand Portage, Boise Forte and Fond du Lac.
MnDOT installed the first sign Nov. 1 on southbound Hwy. 61 south of the Canadian Border and near the entrance to Grand Portage State Park.
Levi Brown, director of tribal affairs for MnDOT, said that former Grand Portage Chairman Norman Deschampe first asked for sigs recognizing treaty boundareis 11 years ago. The Boise Forte and Fond du Lac bands followed with formal requests.
Brown, a member of the Leech Lake Band, said it’s been a long journey and that it’s important for the state to recognize and honor tribal sovereignty and rights of the Anishinaabe tribal nations in the ceded territories.
An additional 11 signs will be placed along other highways, including Interstate 35 near Sturgeon Lake, in the next few weeks. (MPR)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.