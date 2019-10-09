Indian boarding school tales
“Stringing Rosaries,” a new book about the Indian boarding school experience, by Denise Lajimodiere, tells the experiences of Native children who were forced to abandon their families, their culture, languages and spiritual practices, leaving scars on not only them but generations to follow. The boarding schools lasted from the late 1800s to the mid-20th century.
While researching the book, she discovered closely-guarded stories of abuse that many former boarding school students had never told to anyone. Lajimodiere is Ojibwe and a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Ojibwe in North Dakota. She was an educator for 44 years, working as an elementary school teacher and principal and closed out her career recently as an associate professor of educational leadership at NDSU in Fargo. “Stringing Rosaries” is available online at Amazon.com. (Minnesota Public Radio)
Nystrom is candidate in 8th
Diabetes advocate Quinn Nystrom, 33, of Baxter has announced her candidacy for the District 8 Congressional seat now held by Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown. Nystrom is among the first candidates seeking DFL endorsement in the Eighth District. The DFL convention to endorse a candidate will be May 2-3.
Nystrom says she’s used to working across the aisles to lower insulin costs to affordable levels and believes the issue has reached a crisis level. Sending Americans to Canada to purchase affordable drugs “is not a solution,” she declares. (Brainerd Dispatch)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.