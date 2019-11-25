RREAL gets Bush Fdtn. grant
The Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (RREAL) in Backus is one of three Minnesota nonprofits to receive up to $500,000 in community grants from the Bush Foundation.
RREAL, which provides solar assistance and does solar projects in low-income and Native American communities, received a $408,000 grant. Other recipients were the Hmong American Partnership in St. Paul, and Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center, Minneapolis, $500,000 grants each.
This year, 81 nonprofits applied for grants. Bush is among the 10 largest foundations in Minnesota in terms of the amount it gives each year. (Star-Tribune)
Horse mistaken for deer?
A horse that was shot during firearms deer season may have been mistaken for a deer. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported by the owner Nov. 13 northwest of Nimrod. The small brown colt was found deceased with a hole in its abdomen, lying on its side on frozen ground.
According to the owner, the animal had last been checked three days earlier. There are no suspects, but anyone with information is asked to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 631-7600. (Detroit Lakes Tribune)
