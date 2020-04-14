Snow squall warning, you say?
The National Weather Service office in Duluth issued its first-ever snow squall warning the morning of April 9.
If you’ve never heard of one, you’re not alone. A snow squall is “an intense burst of snow and wind” that can make for bad road conditions. The warning usually lasts from 30 minutes to an hour and is issued for a small area, as with a tornado or thunderstorm warning.
Duluth’s snow squall warning included I-35 south to Cloquet. (Star-Tribune)
No COVID-19 cases — yet
While no cases of COVID-19 have officially been reported in Hubbard County, this may be due to limited testing opportunities, Community Health Director Marlee Morrison told the Hubbard County Board April 7.
Anecdotal reports have been received of people with symptoms that align with COVID-19. Testing availability is increasing, and area residents are following social distancing guidelines “beautifully,” she said. Because the disease is likely circulating in the community, she urged people to continue to follow guidelines. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
