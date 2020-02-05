Crosby Library roof collapses
A portion of the Hallett Memorial Library roof in Crosby collapsed the night of Jan. 25, apparently due to heavy snow load.
A passer-by who was walking a dog heard a loud boom and called 911. Crews responded immediately and found the flat part of the roof over the middle of the building partly collapsed. Crosby Mayor Bob Novak said it appeared the wet, heavy snow was responsible. The collapse did not go completely through the roof to the floor, but some electrical wires were affected. Power and water were shut off.
Crosby firefighters quickly removed historic artifacts and covered about seven sections of books with heavy plastic sheeting. Building inspectors are working to get contractors on site and the city’s insuror will be assessing damage. (Brainerd Dispatch)
Change of venue requested
A contested omnibus hearing for Joshua Karjala, 34, of Swatara will be held April 20 in front of Judge David Hermerding in Aitkin County District Court to consider a change of venue for Karjala’s upcoming trial.
Karjala was charged Nov. 7 with felony second degree murder in the October strangulation death of Michelle Mae of Outing. Karjala and Mae had been together Oct. 2 but she was later reported missing by her family. Karjala was arrested Oct. 5 for violating his probation and told corrections officers he “may have killed a girl.” In November, Mae’s body was found buried under the crawl space of Karjala’s house.
Karjala’s public defender Charles Frey filed a motion for a change of venue, stating it would be impossible to have a fair and impartial trial in Aitkin County. Karjala continues to be held in the Aitkin County Jail. (Brainerd Dispatch)
