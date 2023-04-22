Honor the Earth to pay $750K to former employee
Honor the Earth, a nonprofit headed by Winona LaDuke, has been ordered to pay $750,000 to a former employee after losing a civil case in Becker County District Court.
Former employee Margaret Campbell, who worked for Honor the Earth from 2009-2015, was allegedly sexually harassed on numerous occasions by Michael Dahl, a co-worker and self-proclaimed spiritual leader. Campbell alleged that Dahl used his status as spiritual leader to use inappropriate sexual language and behavior around Native boys. She took her concerns to superiors, including LaDuke, but LaDuke allegedly downplayed the complaints and defended Dahl. After reaching out to others with no results, Campbell finally resigned in February 2015. LaDuke then sent Campbell an email threatening her to stay quiet about what had happened.
Since then, Campbell has been unable to find work in her environmental career field and has been working in a cafe and attending school for massage therapy. The $750,000 award was for compensatory damages, damages for mental anguish and punitive damages. LaDuke later apologized and has now stepped down as Honor the Earth’s executive director. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
Nine rescued from bog
Nine men suffering from exposure were rescued April 18 by US Customs Agents from a flooded bog west of Warroad.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police received an emergency call from one man early Tuesday morning and notified US agents, who responded at about 4:50 a.m. The bog was below freezing and special equipment was needed to reach the group.
US agents were able to rescue the men by wearing protective suits to protect them from the freezing water. They tended to the men before First Responders arrived. The men were then transported to regional medical centers for treatment due to exposure; one was airlifted.
Seven of the nine were citizens of Mexico but none had legal documentation to be in the US. Seven were processed and transferred to the custody of US Customs. The remaining two were still under medical care. (Detroit Lakes Tribune)
