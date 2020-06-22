Bemidji Council vacancies
The Bemidji City Council has another vacancy to fill this fall. Jim Thompson announced earlier this month that he was leaving the at-large seat for health reasons.
The filing period for the seat is July 28-Aug. 11, with the special election scheduled for Nov. 3. If there are more than two candidates and no one earns more than 50 percent of the vote, a second election between the top two finishers will be held Feb. 9.
The Ward 2 seat is also vacant, and an election will be held on Aug. 11. Other seats up during the election cycle are Wards 1, 3 and 5, plus the mayoral position. (Bemidji Pioneer)
Akeley Council: realignment, yes; roundabout, no
The Akeley City Council unanimously voted June 10 to go ahead with the re-alignment of Hwys. 34 and 64 during the 2023 road construction project, instead of installing a roundabout.
Councilor Billy Krotzer said several people told him they now favor a roundabout after getting used to the one in Park Rapids. However councilor Bobbie Woisika said one business would lose all its customer parking with a roundabout but would keep some spots with the realignment. Councilor Dan Riggs said most people he’d talked to did not favor a roundabout.
In the end the council went with realignment because of better traffic flow and more parking spaces. A drawing of the plan will be available at city hall. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.