Bemidji Council vacancies

The Bemidji City Council has another vacancy to fill this fall. Jim Thompson announced earlier this month that he was leaving the at-large seat for health reasons.

The filing period for the seat is July 28-Aug. 11, with the special election scheduled for Nov. 3.  If there are more than two candidates and no one earns more than 50 percent of the vote, a second election between the top two finishers will be held Feb. 9.

The Ward 2 seat is also vacant, and an election will be held on Aug. 11. Other seats up during the election cycle are Wards 1, 3 and 5, plus the mayoral position. (Bemidji Pioneer)

Akeley Council: realignment, yes;  roundabout, no

The Akeley City Council unanimously voted June 10 to go ahead with the re-alignment of Hwys. 34 and 64 during the 2023 road construction project, instead of installing a roundabout.

Councilor Billy Krotzer said several people told him they now favor a roundabout after getting used to the one in Park Rapids. However councilor Bobbie Woisika said one business would lose all its customer parking with a roundabout but would keep some spots with the realignment. Councilor Dan Riggs said most people he’d talked to did not favor a roundabout.

In the end the council went with realignment because of better traffic flow and more parking spaces. A drawing of the plan will be available at city hall. (Park Rapids Enterprise)

