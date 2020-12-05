Ron Lindner dies at 86
Ron Lindner, co-founder of In-Fisherman, passed away Nov. 30 at age 86.
Ron and brother Al Lindner created In-Fisherman Communications Network in 1975. The two had moved to Minnesota from Chicago in 1968 and opened a fishing guide service called the Nisswa Guides League, offering trips on lakes in the Brainerd area. They also invented and marketed many fishing lures that remain staples of tackle boxes around the country, including the Lindy Rig. In 1998 the Lindner brothers sold In-Fisherman to Primedia.
Ron is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores, seven children and many grandchildren. Funeral services were held Dec. 9 in Brainerd. (Brainerd Dispatch, Lakeland PBTV)
