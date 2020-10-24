Burned bridge is safe for now
A bridge near the town of Dent that was damaged by an arson fire in September has reopened to traffic. The Star Lake Bridge on County Road 41 burned Sept. 6. Ryan Curtis Johnson, 42, of Dent, was arrested and has been charged with three felony counts, including arson.
According to a Forum News Service report, 20- and 30-pound propane canisters that apeared to have exploded were found under the bridge and one floating in the water. A matchbook was also lying in the road near the bridge. Dent Fire and Rescue put out the fire.
After engineers surveyed the bridge, additional safety measures were put in place. The bridge will be rebuilt next year at a cost of $980,000. (Forum News Service)
Bill includes trail connection
The Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail was included in the recent bonding bill approved by the Minnesota Legislature. A citizen-led committee had asked for a $3.8 million appropriation to complete the first phase. The bonding bill awarded $2 million and the $1.8 million balance will come from the Department of Natural Resources.
The first phase involves building a 1.75 mile trail from Itasca State Park contact dtation to Hwy. 71, a tunnel under the highway, with a retaining wall a 1.96 mile trail east of the tunnel toward Emmaville to conect with an existing snowmobile trail.(Park Rapids Enterprise)
