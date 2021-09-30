Low water a boon to MPCA
Low water levels on the Minnesota River are giving Minnesota Pollution Control Agency scientists a chance to collect data on phosphorus for the first time since 2012. Phosphorous promotes algae growth that eventually decays and strips the water of oxygen needed to support fish, insects and other aquatic life. Most comes from runoff from ag fields, urban areas and wastewater treatment plants that send treated sewage into rivers.
In a typical August, the river flows at 3,000 cubic feet per second, making it hard to figure out where phosphorus is coming from. This August the flow was as low as 540 feet per second with little or no runoff from the landscape. In early August, the MPCA placed instruments in the river along a 22-mile stretch from Shakopee to St. Paul to determine the amount of dissolved oxygen in the river.
The study will try to gauge progress on limiting phosphorus pollution from wastewater treatment plants and better land management practices. (MPR)
42 gallons of nuts?!!
It’s Bill Fischer of Fargo versus an industrious red squirrel, and the squirrel is winning.
Fisher’s yard features a beautiful black walnut tree that produces irresistible walnuts about the size of a small lemon. The squirrel in question apparently plans to camp in Fischer’s Chevy Avalanche pickup this winter, as that’s where the squirrel has been storing walnuts all summer and fall. In the fenders; the grill; under the hood; the engine compartment. Nothing is off limits.
So far Bill has cleaned out 42 gallons of black walnuts. “I pulled off the fenders and cleaned out all the walnuts and thought I had them all,” he reports. “Then I took it down the road, turned the corner and found one rolling down the windshield where the wipers go.”
Fisher’s dog Ashur would love to give the squirrel what-for, but the squirrel continues to taunt him. The red squirrel also chases away the gray squirrels who also want their share.
“It is just one red squirrel doing this, going into the pickup,” Fisher says. (Brainerd Dispatch)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.