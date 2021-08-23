Fatality on Wobegon Trail
A 50-year-old Sauk Center man died the morning of Aug. 15 when he was struck by an ATV while walking along the Wobegon Trail. A 35-year-old woman who also was walking was also hit and injured.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, responders found Scott Nathe unconscious and not breathing. He was brought to Sauk Centre Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the 2020 Polaris ATV that hit Nathe was Wilder Kuhlman, 20, of Sauk Center. Kolten Kuhlman, 23, also of Sauk Rapids, was sitting on the ATV’s front rack. Both were injured and were brought to area hospitals. The crash remains under investigation. (TwinCities.com)
Stuck in the mud
Three people were rescued the night of Aug. 17 when their boats got stuck in the mud in the Beaver River.
Two people were boating on the river in Freedenberg Township when their boat got stuck in mud and heavy vegetation, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said. When a Good Samaritan nearby tried to help free them, they also got stuck.
The St. Louis Sheriff’s Rescue Squad arrived around 8:30 p.m. with its Marsh Master and rescued two men, ages 20 and 71 of Duluth, and ; and a 23-year-old woman from Lino Lakes. Their boats were also recovered and nobody was injured.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to use caution on lakes and rivers because of low water caused by the ongoing drought. (Bring Me the News)
