Five drug arrests: LL Police
Leech Lake Tribal Police report that five persons were arrested during the execution of two search warrants related to recent drug overdoses.
With the help of the community, a search warrant was executed Nov. 16 at a Cass Lake residence. Assisting the LLTPD were officers of the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The search yielded the seizure of quantities of suspected meth and fentanyl, a firearm and ammunition. Gregory Smith, 39, was arrested and is being charged with felon in possession of a firearm and third degree possession of narcotics with intent to sell.
On Nov. 17 another search warrant was executed in the Stony Point area and quantities of meth, fentanyl, marijuana and prescription pills were seized, along with a stolen handgun and US currency. Three adults and a juvenile were arrested and four children were placed on protective holds.
Terrence Jones, 37, was arrested on a DOC felony warrant and charged with fifth degree possession; Ashley Robinson, 37, was charged with storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child; and Tanner Stangle, 29 was arrested on a felony warrant.
LLTPD will continue its proactive approach to protecting the community and continue to seek the public’s help. If anyone has information related to the sale or possession of illegal drugs within reservation boundaries, contact Tribal Police Narcotic Investigators at (218) 335-7118 or tips@llpolice.org (Cass Lake Times)
