Travis Wheeler and his dad Todd Wheeler, both of Longville, were honored Feb. 25 by the Minnesota State Patrol for providing lifesaving efforts to an accident victim Sept. 5.
Travis and his family were driving home when he spotted an overturned vehicle on Highway 84. A man was buckled in, gasping for air and people were on the phone with Sheriff’s Dispatch.
“The dispatcher decided we should drop [the man] out of the car because his breathing didn’t sound right,” Travis recalled. Travis and his father, who arrived on the scene, took turns performing CPR. When the ambulance arrived 10-12 minutes later, the victim, who is from Brooklyn Park, was transported to a hospital and later released.
Travis credits dispatcher Chris Daas for giving directions calmly and keeping people on task. Daas also received a Meritorious Service award.
Travis works as a mechanic at his parents’ business, Wheeler Marine, Longville. “It’s a lot easier to come to terms with when it all works out in the end,” he says. “It would have been a different situation had it not.” (Echo Journal)
Brainerd water tower bids
The Brainerd City Council voted March 7 to solicit bids for updates to the historic Brainerd water tower, including a synthetic rubber roof. The roof will protect the tower from water intrusion that might create structural damage. Currently the century-old tower in downtown Brainerd is structurally sound.
Last year a nonprofit water tower committee received a grant from the Minnesota Historical Society and the city agree to contribute matching funds. In addition to the roof, the $324,086 estimate includes a catch basin for water drainage, restoration of windows and steel staircase, brick tuck pointing and relocating flagpoles. The project timeline depends on bids, due April 8.
In October 2018, citizens formed a committee to raise funds to save and restore the tower, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.(Brainerd Dispatch)
