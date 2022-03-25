Val Chatel, once a popular Alpine-themed ski resort that opened in the 1950s near Park Rapids, will have a new life. Called Deep Lake Regional Park, it will feature a campground and trails for hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The park is slated to open in 2024
Val Chatel closed in the 1980s and fell into disrepair. Now the San Francisco based Trust for Public Land, with the help of an anonymous Minnesota donor, has bought the 352-acre property from an investor group for $1.8 million and donated it to Hubbard County. The sale closed March 7.
“We are forever grateful to the donors,” Hubbard County Land Commissioner Mark Lohmeier said. “The property has tremendous potential.” Lohmeier has applied to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission to designate the property as a regional park, which opens up state funding.
The park will connect to the North Country and Itasca-Heartland Connection trails. (Star-Tribune)
More aquifers breached
The DNR has released details of two more underground aquifers breached during Line 3 oil pipeline construction. The first was near Enbridge’s Clearbrook terminal in Jan. 2021. It was stopped nearly a year later after releasing at least 50 million gallons. The second occurred around Aug. 2 near LaSalle Creek in Hubbard County and released about 9.8 million gallons before it was stopped.
A third breach was identified Sept. 10 near the Fond du Lac Reservation. That leak has not been completely stopped, with release of nearly 220 million gallons. The DNR said the breach could affect nearby Dead Fish Lake, an important wild rice water for the Fond du Lac Band.
In a statement, Enbridge said they regret the breaches, are taking steps to prevent them in the future and are working on ongoing restoration and monitoring of the three sites.
The DNR said it will investigate other aquifer breaches and complete its work this spring. In a press release, the Fond du Lake Band noted the water flow could impact the Band’s natural resources including one of its wild rice waters. (Minnesota Public Radio)
