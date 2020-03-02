Akeley Council OKs letter

After a brief meeting Feb. 20, the Akeley City Council approved a letter to the Minnesota Department of Health related to the Akeley Regional Community Center (ARCC) proposal to open a 22 bed emergency homeless shelter  at the ARCC (formerly the Akeley School).

In the letter, the city said that since the proposal is not contrary to any current ordinance, the city would not be opposed to this use for a portion of the building.

The area to be used would be on the east end of the second floor in the historical 1910 building. ARCC has been working with Widseth, Smith and Nolting for architectural needs, with  the state fire marshal, an electrical inspector and plumber. The city also checked with the League of Minnesota Cities to make sure the letter was appropriate. (Northwoods Press)

