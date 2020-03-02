Akeley Council OKs letter
After a brief meeting Feb. 20, the Akeley City Council approved a letter to the Minnesota Department of Health related to the Akeley Regional Community Center (ARCC) proposal to open a 22 bed emergency homeless shelter at the ARCC (formerly the Akeley School).
In the letter, the city said that since the proposal is not contrary to any current ordinance, the city would not be opposed to this use for a portion of the building.
The area to be used would be on the east end of the second floor in the historical 1910 building. ARCC has been working with Widseth, Smith and Nolting for architectural needs, with the state fire marshal, an electrical inspector and plumber. The city also checked with the League of Minnesota Cities to make sure the letter was appropriate. (Northwoods Press)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.