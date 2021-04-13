CWD detected in Beltrami doe
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health (BAH) announced April 7 that a 3-year-old whitetail doe on a Beltrami County farm has tested positive by CWD by the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Lab.
The 77-head heard was quarantined back in October 2020 as part of the BAH’s investigation of a previous CWD detection in Houston County in southeast Minnesota. The Beltrami herd owner had purchased 11 animals from a Winona County herd that was also identified in the investigation; so the deer were considered CWD-exposed and were quarantined.
The CWD case is the first for Beltrami County and the farthest north in the state. Minnesota has documented 114 cases of CWD in wild deer since the first confirmed case in 2010. Because of the new case, the Department of Natural Resources will begin CWD surveillance efforts in Beltrami starting with this fall’s hunting season and lasting at least three years. County residents are encourage to report observations of sick wild deer to their local wildlife office. The DNR also will implement a deer feeding ban in Beltrami and surrounding counties.
According to the BAH’s news release, the Beltrami County owner requested federal indemnity to receive compensation for CWD exposed animals, which were appraised by the USDA in March. Three of the 11 exposed animals had recently died and samples were collected from two. One of those was the CWD positive doe. A third deer was too decomposed to collect a sample. All remains have been taken to the University of Minnesota for safe disposal. (Bemidji Pioneer)
