Duluth Lakewalk needs repairs
Part of the popular Lakewalk Trail in Duluth, damaged by a series of storms, will be closed for repairs this summer. The Canal Park phase of the project should start in May and finish next winter. The Carriage Way walking path will remain open, but land closer to the lake is already fenced off for safety reasons. The city is hauling in 76,000 tons of stone from a quarry to prepare for the project.
Once the Lakewalk reopens, it will have a new boardwalk, benches and lighting, plus a new stone and concrete seawall for protection. Last year the city rebuilt the part of the Lakewalk behind the Fitger’s complex. More efforts will be made to protect Canal Park shoreline that often is “in the bull’s-eye” of Lake Superior storms, according to city construction project supervisor Mike LeBeau.
While construction may affect area businesses, Matt Baumgartner, president of the Canal Park Business Association, said the group hopes the new, improved Lakewalk will be worth the hassle. (Star-Tribune)
New grocery store in Cook, MN
By next May, the small town of Cook (pop. 570) should have a full-service grocery store again.
In November 2018, Zup’s Food Market was destroyed by fire, forcing residents to drive 25 miles one way to the nearest grocery in Tower or Virginia. Construction of the new Zup’s Food Market is moving along and everyone is excited, says store manager Matt Zupancich, whose family has owned grocery stores across the Iron Range for more than a century.
A small temporary replacement, dubbed Mini-Zup’s, has been open since September selling fresh produce, meat and other necessities. The new Zup’s is being built at the same site as the old store along Hwy. 53, will be bigger and will have a hot deli. (Star-Tribune)
