Women’s shelter could open in Akeley next spring
Plans for a women’s shelter in the Akeley Regional Community Center (ARCC) are making progress. The two-story brick former Akeley School is now home to a popular thrift store, library, meeting rooms and more. Thrift store profits are paying to create the shelter.
Installation of an elevator for access to the second floor has been completed, paid for and inspected, ARCC board chair Larry Holm told the Akeley City Council. The next step is to install a suite of bathrooms. He hopes work would be completed by spring. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
TSA apologizes for incident
The Transportation Security Administration apologized Jan. 14 to an Ojibwe activist with ties to the Bemidji area for an incident at MSP International Airport.
Tara Houska, an Indigenous right attorney and activist, said that while going through security, a TSA agent needed to pat down her long braids. The agent pulled the braids, laughed and said, “Giddyup!” snapping the braids like reins on a horse.
“My hair is part of my spirit. I am a Native woman, I am angry, humiliated. Your ‘fun’ hurt,” Houska was quoted as saying on Twitter.
The TSA investigated the incident and issued an apology for the improper behavior, but the employee was not fired. Houska said she hopes that people would learn from the incident. (Bemidji Pioneer)
Cruise line to stop in Duluth
The Viking cruise line has announced that beginning in May 2022, it will make Duluth one of its ports of call on the Great Lakes.
Viking has introduced four 2022 Great Lakes options, including the “Undiscovered Great Lakes” cruise that will stop in Duluth. It will sail from Thunder Bay to Milwaukee seven times between May and September. For the new routes, Viking is building the Octantis, which will also be used for voyages to Antarctica. (Star-Tribune)
