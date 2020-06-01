Events canceled due to COVID

Paul Bunyan Days in Akeley and the Cirks Fishing Tournament in Nevis have both been canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peg Davies, chair of Paul Bunyan Days, said the committee thought about having a one-day event but after taking an informal poll of residents, the majority believed it was best to cancel.

Cirks Fishing Tournament has been held each June since the 1980s. “It’s the right thing to do, the safest thing to do,” said event organizer Jeremy Anderson. He also has gotten only positive feedback on the decision. (Park Rapids Enterprise)

