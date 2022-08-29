The Akeley Emergency Shelter recently received a $50,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust in St. Paul to provide safe shelter and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence in Hubbard, Clearwater and Cass counties. This is the largest grant the shelter has received so far.
According to executive director Alison Forte, the shelter has proved more than 700 nights of safe shelter. With 12 beds total, the average stay is about 60 days. The shelter also has a great room, play area, kitchen and laundry facilities. The shelter is licensed for 22 beds and will grow its capacity slowly based on staffing and funding.
The shelter is open to anyone experiencing intimate partner violence, no matter where they are from. Forte encourages individuals to call (218) 652-2600 first to make sure there is room. If not, they will help the caller find a safe place to stay. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
Isle Royale wolves rebound
The gray wolf population on Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior has rebounded to 28, just a few years after a die-off (possibly due to inbreeding) left only two wolves. This is the highest population since 2006 when there were 30 wolves.
To rebuild the population, park officials airlifted replacement wolves from the mainland. Wolves are crucial in keeping the island’s ecosystem in balance by preying on moose that, in turn, browse heavily on balsam fir and other plants.
Nineteen wolves were brought in 2018 and 2019 from Minnesota, Ontario and the UP of Michigan. Some died, one crossed the ice back to the mainland, but at least five litters of pups have born on Isle Royale. An air survey last winter showed wolves doing everything they should be doing. The wolves have organized into two packs: one on the main island’s west section the other the east side.
The moose population was estimated at 1,346, a 28 percent drop from 1,876 in 2020. Moose numbers boomed during wolf drop-offs but have declined ever since. Predation accounts for about 9 percent of deaths. Other factors are tick infestations and malnutrition caused by a shortage of balsam fir, the moose’s primary winter food.
Scientists believe the first moose swam to Isle Royale, which is part of Michigan but is closer to Minnesota, around the turn of the 20th century. Wolves arrived in the late 1940s, apparently crossing the ice from Minnesota or Ontario. (MPR News)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.