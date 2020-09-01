Speeding boater kills neighbor

A speeding boater on Otter Tail Lake in west central Minnesota hit and killed a man Aug. 22 in a docked boat on the same lake.

Neil Baker of Elysian was killed in the crash with a boat operated by Charles Gramith of Roseville. Gramith was  jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Baker and his family returned to their dock after  an outing on the lake. Other family members disembarked, while Baker and his wife stayed to tie up the boat and organize contents. At that point Gramith, who is a neighbor to the Bakers, hit the Bakers’ boat with his watercraft that was traveling at a high rate of speed, sending the couple into the water.

Neighbors responded and gave first aid to the Bakers before emergency responders arrived and pronounced Neil Baker dead at the scene; his wife was unhurt. Authorities did not indicate whether Baker died from the impact or drowned. (Detroit Lakes)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments