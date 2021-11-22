Grant could help fix Akeley water tower
A grant from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) could help fix Akeley’s water tower and extend its life. Hubbard County has received $4.6 million in ARP funds, with some already earmarked for projects. Applications are due Dec. 31.
At the Nov. 10 city council meeting, representatives from Moore Engineering shared information about grnat applications. The 26-year-old tower should be a priority, since the lifespan of a water tower is usually about 20 years. The grant could be used for interior upgrades; replacing aging lift stations is another priority. The council agreed to have Moore Engineering create a list of eligible priorities to be submitted to the county for possible grant funding. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
DNR EagleCam is now on
The Minnesota DNR’s Nongame Wildlife Program announced Nov. 18 that its popular EagleCam is now on, and the tightly-bonded pair of eagles is already refurbishing the nest and gathering sticks for ‘nestorations.’
“This is territorial behavior,” the DNR notes. “It sends the mesage to any passing eagles, ‘This is our home, don’t even think about taking this area.’ ” Because of the net’s proximity to a high concentration of bald eagles, these two, named Nancy and Harry by beloved fans, have fiercely defended their territory many times.
To view the Eagle Cam over the next months, as eggs are laid, incubated and hatched, go to https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/features/webcams/eaglecam/index.html (Minnesota DNR)
