Hubbard Co. Assessor resigns
Hubbard County Assessor Ginger Buitenwerf submitted her resignation effective Dec.25, which was accepted at the Dec. 15 board meeting. Because it is an appointed position the board has 90 days to select a replacement.
The board discussed whether to combine the assessor position with another office such as the recorder’s office, or keep it separate. On a vote of 4-1 they decided to seek an extension from the state for making the appointment to allow time to complete county strategic planning, including organizational restructuring. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
New winter wear thrills kids
When COVID changed the criteria for the annual Open Door Coat Rack collection, the Grand Rapids community stepped up and met the challenge. Instead of collecting gently used items, only brand new coats, boots and other winter wear was distributed.
Generous local organizations, churches and individuals stepped forward to provide items for children sizes 0-18. The effort reached 568 children from 197 families. Several students were so excited about the first brand-new coat they’d ever owned, that they wore it the entire school day. (Grand Rapids Herald)
