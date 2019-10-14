Crow Wing worries about CWD

With deer hunting season approaching, Crow Wing County is trying to figure out how to dispose of deer carcasses that are or could be infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD prions (deformed brain and nerve cells) survive for years and can spread through soil and even jump species. CWD was found this year in  Crow Wing County. Now every deer shot within a 13-mile radius of the location has to be tested.

At the Crow Wing Landfill, carcasses are being burned at temperatures up to 2,300 degrees. Burial in a clay-lined landfill was rejected out of an abundance of caution, for fear the prions would escape. But burning carcasses is a slow, costly process and the makeshift incinerator doesn’t always work.

“There are a a lot of challenges in attempting to deal with carcasses of CWD-infected deer,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, “but I’m confident that Crow Wing County is doing as well as anyone could.” (Minnesota Public Radio)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments