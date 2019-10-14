Crow Wing worries about CWD
With deer hunting season approaching, Crow Wing County is trying to figure out how to dispose of deer carcasses that are or could be infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD prions (deformed brain and nerve cells) survive for years and can spread through soil and even jump species. CWD was found this year in Crow Wing County. Now every deer shot within a 13-mile radius of the location has to be tested.
At the Crow Wing Landfill, carcasses are being burned at temperatures up to 2,300 degrees. Burial in a clay-lined landfill was rejected out of an abundance of caution, for fear the prions would escape. But burning carcasses is a slow, costly process and the makeshift incinerator doesn’t always work.
“There are a a lot of challenges in attempting to deal with carcasses of CWD-infected deer,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, “but I’m confident that Crow Wing County is doing as well as anyone could.” (Minnesota Public Radio)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.