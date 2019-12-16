Backus vetos trail reroute
A proposed snowmobile route through Backus was turned down Dec. 2 by the city council. The Ponto Knight Riders snowmobile club, which grooms area trails, sought approval for a spur connecting snowmobilers on the Paul Bunyan Trail to the Aspen Trail to the east. Club member Merle Weaver said the club would like a route that goes past the Corner Store for refueling refuel.
In the past the two trails were connected by a different route, but the club has lost access to it. The proposed route would have used a road in front of Foothills Christian Academy to cross to a dirt road near the Backus Airport. It would have been groomed to cross the field at one end of the airport.
The council raised several issues, including possible damage to streets from snowmobile studs and mixing snowmobile and vehicle traffic. The city also learned it cannot approve the trail crossing near the airport because of MnDOT rules regarding anyone “in the vicinity of [airport] building areas and on the flight line.” The proposed route is near the flight line.
Weeaver said the only option is to move the spur 2 miles out of town on a route that does not pass near the Corner Store. (Brainerd Dispatch)
