Akeley VFW gives $10K to DAV
The Akeley VFW recently donated $10,000 to the Park Rapids Chapter 38 Disabled America Veterans (DAV). The gift will be used to train Veterans Service Office staff so they can better help veterans to know what federal, state and local programs they are eligible for.
Much of the money donated was raised back when the Akeley VFW Post was located on Highway 34. Today the Post has around 90 members and an active auxiliary. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
ARCC shelter gets $10K boost
Two local charities have given over $10,000 to the ARCC women’s shelter, which is being built on the second floor of the former Akeley School. The Healing Hearts Network (HHN) was created by Justin Isaacson following a family tragedy in 2019 where several family members were killed in a domestic violence incident.
HHN donated a total of $7,050. Another group, 100 Women of the Heartland Who Care, donated $3,100 to HHN which, in turn, gave it to the women’s shelter.
According to Kenny Holm with the ARCC Board and Shelter, the facility is about six weeks to two months away from opening. He estimated completing construction on the initial phase will cost $40,000; slightly over $26,000 has been raised so far. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
