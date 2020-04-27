All or nothing for State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair is moving ahead to open Aug. 27, as usual, General Manager Jerry Hammer announced April 23.

“We have a duty to present the Fair and will continue to do so until it’s absolutely clear we can’t,” due to the coronavirus, Hammer declared. Until then, planners will not do anything that can’t be undone, especially anything that would jeopardize health or public safety.

Hammer said a decision to cancel the Fair would certainly be made by Aug. 1, maybe earlier. It will either be a full-on Fair or no Fair at all. By state law, the fair ends on Labor Day and lasts 12 days.

The State Fair has been cancelled five times: four during the Civil War and World War II, and the fifth time in 1946 during the polio epidemic. (Star-Tribune)

