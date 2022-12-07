The Hubbard County Board is considering creating an ordinance to regulate the sale of ingestible THC products and related items. County Attorney Jonathan Frieden presented a possible ordinance in early November and stressed the importance of protecting youth.
Commissioners’ views varied. Dave DeLaHunt questioned the cost of a ban versus licensing. Char Christenson wanted to hear wanted to hear more from law enforcement. Middle School Principal Mike Lemier had strong concerns about THC edibles, noting that they look like candy. “Doing nothing is not an option for us,” he declared.
County Administrator Jeff Cadwell urged commissioners to hold a public hearing on the matter, likely in January. (Northwoods Press)
How low can they go?
Several Minnesota cities and urban areas had the lowest September unemployment rates in the US. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Mankato/North Mankato ranked No. 1 with the lowest rate of 1.3 percent. (October stats come out next week).
Other Minnesota cities also ranked low: Fargo/Moorhead, 1.4 percent, tied for second with Columbia, MO; Rochester, 1.5 percent, tied for fourth with Jefferson City, MO; Grand Forks, ND/East Grand Forks, MN, 1.6 percent, tied for seventh with Logan, Utah, and Springfield, MO., and St. Cloud, 1.7 percent, eleventh. The Twin Cities metro area came in 19th with 1.9 percent.
Among states, Minnesota came in No. 1 with a 2.1 percent unemployment rate for October, tied with Utah. (Star-Tribune)
