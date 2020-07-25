Oops! Sorry ...

A 1,000 foot ship loaded with iron ore pellets scraped the north pier in the Duluth Ship Canal July 13.

The Presque Isle, a combo tug and barge and one of the longest ships on the Great Lakes,  was coming in around 7:13 a.m. to pass under the Aerial Lift Bridge. The ship did not center itself between the piers and rubbed against the north pier, coming to a stop, as Duluth Harbor webcams and visitors’ videos documented the incident.  

After a few minutes, the Presque Isle reversed and centered itself in the ship canal, and backed up into Lake Superior, where it sat off Park Point for a few hours. Around 2:30 p.m., the ship re-entered the canal and harbor without incident. (Forum News Service)

Bemidji joins mask cities

Bemidji and St. Cloud have joined a growing list of cities mandating use of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mandates were adopted July 20 and took  effect immediately.

Other cities, including Minneapolis, Rochester and Duluth, have already adopted mask requirements. A few days later, Gov.Tiim Walz adopted a statewide mask statewide mandate effective July 25. (Minnesota Public Radio)

