A fire Oct. 10 around 8:30 a.m. has destroyed the main building at Maplelag Resort near Callaway (about 20 miles north of Detroit Lakes). The resort is well-known for its network of cross-country ski trails and for hosting ski retreats, language camps, conferences and other activities.
The fire was in the three story main lodge. Ten fire departments responded and fought the blaze for more than five hours. No injuries were reported. Resort owner Jim Richards told a local TV station that there was “no question” his family would rebuild the lodge. Maplelag dates back to the 1970s; in 1999 a previous lodge also was destroyed by fire. (MPR, Valley News Live)
Whaleback found 650’ down
Barge 129, a whaleback ore carrier once based in Duluth, has been discovered off Vermilion Point in Lake Superior in 650 feet of water. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced the discovery Oct. 12, one day before the 120th anniversary of the sinking.
The barge was carrying iron ore when stormy waters caused the tow line to snap between it and the towship Maunaloa. The towship turned back to reconnect but collided with Barge 129, causing it to sink. The crew of eight was saved by the Maunaloa, but 2,360 tons of iron ore, worth $10,000, was lost.
Corey Adkins, Historical Society Communications Director, said the captain was given $50 and the crew members, $35, for lost clothing. He noted that while whalebacks were “built to be unsinkable — most of them sank.” (Star-Tribune)
