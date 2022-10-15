Fire at Maplelag Resort

A fire Oct. 10 around 8:30 a.m. has destroyed the main building at Maplelag Resort near Callaway (about 20 miles north of Detroit Lakes). The resort is well-known for its network  of cross-country ski trails and for hosting ski retreats, language camps, conferences and other activities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments