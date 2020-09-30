Drowning in veggies!

Maybe it’s the COVID-19 quarantine, maybe it’s been an upswing in gardening, maybe people are going back to basics. But for whatever reason, there’s been a sharp increase in home canning and a corresponding shortage of canning supplies. According to retailers, pint jars, quart jars, lids and rings are flying off the shelves of hardware and grocery stores.

While some people have been canning for years, for others this is their first go at what used to be familiar household skill. U of M Extension Service master gardener Sarah Green Toewes said that while home canning skipped a few generation, those who grew up in the Great Depression now are “a treasure trove of expertise and practicality” and recipes for those who don’t know what to do with all their garden produce! (Minnesota Public Radio)

