Beltrami has first COVID case
Beltrami County recorded its first confirmed case of the coronavirus March 25, Sanford Health announced.
The patient involved was tested at an alternate collection site and is believed to have become ill after being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus while traveling abroad. After returning home, the patient was suspicious that they might have contracted coronavirus and called their primary care provider March 23. Currently the patient has mild symptoms and is under self-isolation at their private residence. (Bemidji Pioneer)
PR-B superintendent resigns
The Pine River-Backus School Board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dave Endicott March 16, effective June 30. The Minnesota School Board Association will perform a candidate search and do preliminary screening. Endicott said that if a suitable replacement is not immediately available, he knew of two qualified, certified individuals in the community who could serve as interim.
Endicott previously was superintendent at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and principal at Eagle View Elementary in Breezy Point. He was hired at Pine River-Backus in 2016. (Echo Journal)
