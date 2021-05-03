Brainerd turns 150 this year
In 2021, Brainerd will celebrate its 150th anniversary — the sesquicentennial — with 250 banners placed on light poles throughout the city. The banners will feature a custom logo designed by Mayor Dave Badeaux.
Initially the city wanted to buy 450 banners, which would have cost more than $20,000, but settled on 250 for $12,800. The banners will be installed on South Sixth Street, Washington Street, Mill Avenue and in the downtown area. (Brainerd Dispatch)
Treatment plant removes PFAs
Bemidji’s new water treatment facility is proving successful in removing PFAs (known as “forever chemicals”) from city wells adjacent to Bemidji Regional Airport.. The new facility is functioning and tests show PFA chemicals, which do not break down over time, are no longer found. Previously water pumped from city wells showed signs of PFAs.
PFAs were developed by 3M and at one time were used in firefighting foams. They ended up in the city’s wells because local fire departments once used the Bemidji Regional Airport for training exercises.. (Bemidji Pioneer)
