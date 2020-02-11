Menahga to play JV football
By a vote of 4-1, the Menahga School Board opted Jan. 21 to move forward with a junior varsity football program for the 2020-21 season. Board member Brad Goehring opposed the action because he thought the best option was to pair with Park Rapids.
During the recent season the program had 10 freshmen, five sophomores and four seniors. Football participation peaked in 2013-14 with 26 players. Since then the total has ranged from 11-20, with freshmen making up half the total. “We just don’t have the numbers,” said HS Principal Mark Frank.
The motion included coordination of opportunities for elementary level football in order to grow the program. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
Oh, never mind ...
Thousands of people in parts of Minnesota received an ominous emergency message the morning of Feb. 5 to “evacuate now.” The message went to subscribers to Homeland Security’s Wireless Emergency Alert system in parts of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Itasca, Pine and St. Louis counties, but lacked the key phrase — “This is only a test.”
Cass and Itasca County Sheriff’s offices quickly followed up with assurances that the message was sent in error. Homeland Security later explained it was meant to be an internal message, not for the public. (KARE-11, Bring Me the News and other sources)
