The Northland School Board voted May 2 to discontinue purchase of services agreement with the Hill City district for superintendent services.
At a previous meeting, the agreement proposed that Northland pay 60 percent of the superintendent’s gross salary and 40 percent of benefits. Some Northland members favored a 50/50 split. Then a revised proposal was presented for 55/45. Some thought the split should be based on student enrollment: Northland about 370 and Hill City, 245.
In the end, the Northland board voted 5-2 to discontinue services effective June 30. (Press-Citizen)
Lightning injures two
Two workers were injured the morning of May 9 when the crane they were working on was struck by lightning.
The men were working on County Highway 45 in St. Mathias Township south of Brainerd when lightning hit the crane. The injured were Luke Graber, 36, and Gene Weidendorf, 56. One suffered minor injuries and the other was brought to a hospital with non-life-threatenng injuries. (Brainerd Dispatch)
‘No” to boys’ volleyball
Efforts to add boys volleyball to the list of official high school sports failed May 10 by a single vote. The vote of the Minnesota State High School League was 31-17; 32 votes were needed for the motion to pass.
The Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association issued the following statement: “Minnesota is missing out on an incredible opportunity with most boys volleyball student athletes not participating in any other sanctioned sport, and more than half identifying as students of color.” (Minnesota Public Radio)
