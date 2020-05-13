Sagen is Nevis tchr. of the year
Leslie Sagen, special ed coordinator and a high school special ed teacher at Nevis School, has been chosen by her peers to receive the Teacher of the Year Award.
“Leslie is a highly-respected teacher who is well-deserving of the honor, ...” said Superintendent Gregg Parks. “She has a genuine compassion for teaching, and her students can tell that they are respected by her.”
“I can honestly say that after 25 years, I continue to love my job each and every day,” Sagen said.
Sagen grew up in Detroit Lakes and graduated from Moorhead State University in 1994 with a degree in special ed. She earned her master’s degree in 2000 at Bemidji State University and in 2017, finished her administration/director of special ed license from MSU-Moorhead.
She and her husband, Byron, live in Walker. They have three children; Katie is a sophomore at WHA High School; Taylor is finishing her second year in the nursing program at UND; and Cody is finishing his first year at UM-Duluth. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
Leech Lake Band precautions
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe has asked nonresidents to avoid traveling to or through the Leech Lake reservation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson asked anyone who lives more than one county away from reservation boundaries to “please stay home.” In a statement, the Leech Lake Band notes that American Indians have higher incidences of underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart and respiratory diseases that make them vulnerable to the cornavirus.
The Reservation Business Committee also has declared a public health emergency and the band has adopted stay-at-home resolutions and closed non-essential government operations and services, including closing its casinos. (Star-Tribune)
