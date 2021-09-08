Hot summer in Duluth
It’s official! The summer of 2021 was the warmest ever recorded in Duluth. The mean temperature for June, July and August hit 67.7 degrees, beating the past record holder, 2012, with 67.4, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Five of the 10 hottest summers in Duluth have occurred since 2000, with three being consecutive years: 2019, 2020 and 2021. The others were 2006 and 2012.. Accurate temperature records in Duluth go back to 1874. (Duluth News Tribune)
Low water on Mississippi
With water levels at historic lows due to this summer’s drought, interesting artifacts are appearing along the Mississippi River in Brainerd. Local historian Carl Faust calls this “a banner year” for exploring the riverbed, as the water is the lowest since 2012.
“Cribs” made of vertically-driven logs filled with rocks and used to secure booms of logs, are visible north of the Washington Street Bridge. The low water also reveals treasures marking the area’s history, such as old bottles or artifacts from buildings that were torn down and dumped in the river.
Michael Hawkins, who lives along the river, notes that what he’s found are “things of interest, more than things of value.”
For more information about historian Faust and what he’s discovered, visit his website at bit.ly/3toAhdO (Brainerd Dispatch)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.