The Federal Government will soon return nearly 12,000 acres to the Leech Band of Ojibwe that were wrongfully taken in the 1940s and 1950s due to the BIA’s misinterpretation of an Interior Department order that it could sell tribal land allotments without the consent of a majority of the rightful landowners.
Leech Lake Dist. III Rep. Leroy Staples-Fairbanks calls the land transfers “outright theft.” Responding to feedback from community members, he asked his staff to investigate the transfers. In December 2020 Pres. Trump signed legislation allowing the land, currently within the Chippewa National Forest, to be returned to the Leech Lake Band. More than 18,000 acres were taken before the Interior Department discontinued the practice in 1958.
Staples-Fairbanks also credited the Band’s good relationship with Cass County officials for getting the Leech Lake Restoration Act signed. A 2014 agreement called for the two governments to work together on projects from public works to law enforcement. As the land transfer neared approval, Cass County stayed effectively neutral. (Minnesota Public Radio)
State Patrol pilot injured
A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter pilot suffered an apparent head injury after a duck crashed through the windshield of his ‘copter as it was returning to a St. Paul airport.
The injured pilot and a second pilot continued to the airport, where EMS personnel and troopers provided medical aid. The pilot was brought to Regions Hospital, was treated and released. The State Patrol is assessing damage to the Bell 407 helicopter.
The helicopter and pilots were returning Wednesday night after providing assistance to law enforcement in Wabasha County. (St. Paul Pioneer Press)
