Human remains identified
Human remains found Sept. 10 in a rural area near Cass Lake have now been identified.
According to Leech Lake Police Department (LLPD), the remains are those of Andrew Matsen, 21, of Bemidji. LLPD said law enforcement does not suspect foul play as the cause of death. The remains were sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
Last August, Matsen was the subject of a manhunt as part of an investigation of controlled substance sales in Cass Lake. When law enforcement tried to stop Matsen’s vehicle Aug. 10, a chase ensued but Matsen then got out of his car and fled on foot. At the time the public was alerted that Matsen was to be considered “armed and dangerous.”
Agencies assisting the LLPD were the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota BCA, Bureau of Indian Affairs and North Star Search and Rescue. (Bemidji Pioneer)
First Call 211 gaining support
Many Minnesotans are finding that calling 211 community resource specialists at hubs across the state makes more sense than doing a Google search.
Calling 211 (operated by the United Way) will direct callers to local resources and not overwhelm them with information beyond their area.
“If you call 211 we will get the food shelf that serves your area,” Trudy Cretsinger, who works at the Bloomington 211 call center.” We’ll tell you where to go, what the hours are, what the intake process is so that you’re prepared ...”
People can also text 211 and access its information online. In Cass County, First Call 211 Information and referral can be accessed by calling (800) 442-8565. (Minnesota Public Radio)
