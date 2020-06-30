Park Point beaches bolstered
The storm-battered beaches on Park Point of Lake Superior, Duluth, will be bolstered by an upcoming dredging project. Dredged materials will be deposited on the lakeside of the six-mile strip of land in the Duluth Harbor.
Over the years, high water and storms off the lake have caused erosion and property damage for many of the 300 homes and businesses. The Army Corps will use a crane on a barge to scoop sediment out of the harbor navigation channel, which it is responsible for maintaining. The material will be brought harborside and pumped through a pipeline running under the Lift Bridge, to be deposited on the Lake Superior side of the beach.
Once approval is received from the Pollution Control Agency, work would begin in August and continue through the end of September. (Star-Tribune)
Greenway project name nixed
A proposal to name a greenway associated with the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project after 19th century geologist Louis Agassiz has been scrapped after civic leaders learned of Agassiz’ writings about white supremacy and that he was a proponent of scientific racism.
The group is now working to find a new name. The greenway will include seasonal recreational trails and native habitats. (Minnesota Public Radio)
