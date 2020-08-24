Tornadoes hit parts of state
The National Weather Service confirmed Aug. 16 that at least six tornadoes swept across Minnesota the night of Aug. 14. No injuries were, reported but the storms came with straight line winds, hail and flooding that caused considerable damage.
The strongest, an EF-1 with winds up to 95 mph, traveled for about 2 miles in McLeod County between Biscay and Glencoe. The five others, all EF-0, were near Spicer; along the Kandiyohi-Meeker County line; near Brownton; Crystal; and Reitz Lake near Waconia. Wind speeds ranged from 70-85 mph with paths of 2-3 miles. (Minnesota Public Radio)
Unique bridge draws interest
For nearly 30 years, the Kern Bridge over the Le Sueur River near Mankato sat unused, unstable on crumbling limestone pilings, and unwanted.
But the unique 1873 bowstring-arch bridge, the largest of its style left in the US, had supporters who wanted to save it. They eventually found funding that enabled them to dismantle it and store it until someone or some entity could be found to make use of the bridge.
Last month the Minnesota DOT announced it would accept letters of interest from cities and counties that might want the bridge, possibly for a trail crosing or pedestrian bridge. The department has already heard from several jurisdictions. The deadline to submit an application is Aug. 31.
“We’re happy we have so much interest,” said Lisa Bigham, a MnDOT engineer based in Mankato. “We should be able to find a good site.” (Mankato Free Press)
