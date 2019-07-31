Aircraft training exercises
F-16’s from the U.S. National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth and aircraft from the Civil Air Patrol will continue its emergency training exercises this week.
The military aircraft will be engaging in a series of low-level flights from Park Rapids to Grand Rapids, and Bemidji to Branierd.
Last week the aircraft undertook aerospace control alert missions that simulate the intercept of noncommunicative or distressed aircraft in two emergency scenarios. Aircraft were flying just above tree-top level to as high as 7,000 feet.
Accordiing to the Duluth Fighter Wing, the training is part of homeland defense as the pilots flying the F-16’s intercept aircraft that are suspected of entering restricted air space or maybe distressed. These situations can include broken radios and medical emergencies to unidentified aircraft and hijacked aircraft. (Brainerd Dispatch)
Hubbard Board supports trail extension to Itasca State Park
The Hubbard County Board unanimously approved July 16 a resolution supporting the Heartland State Trail Extension Spur that would connect to Itasca State Park. The spur would begin where the existing trail crosses CSAH 4 outside of Park Rapids, then head north through Emmaville toward the park’s south entrance.
The spur is considered a destination trail in the DNR Division of Parks and Trails’ latest system management plan and is expected to get a high level of usage. The DNR has conducted preliminary studies of the preferred route and developed a cost estimate with the goal of seeking funding during the Legislature’s bonding year in 2020. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
A tad too heavy ...
A semi driver drove his overweight rig onto a historic 114-year-old bridge southwest of Grand Forks, ND., July 22, causing the bridge to collapse into the Goose River below.
According to the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office, the semitrailer truck was headed west on unpaved Third Ave. NE, hauling dried beans, when it put more than 43 tons onto the 56-foot long bridge that has a 14 ton weight limit. The steel truss bridge collapsed and the semi trailer got caught on an abutment.
The Sheriff’s Office said the 14 ton weight limit was clearly marked on the bridge. Trucker Michael Dodds said he was following his GPS directions. He was given an overload citation of $11,400. The cost to replace the county owned bridge was estimated at $800,000-$1 million.
The bridge was built in 1906 by the Fargo Bridge and Iron Co. for $2,450. It is the country’s oldest surviving bridge of its type and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997. (Star-Tribune)
