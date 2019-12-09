Canadian Pacific Christmas train visits Minnesota towns
A Christmas-themed train will visit more than two dozen Minnesota towns over the next couple of weeks.
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, rolled into Minnesota Dec. 5 and will spend nine days traveling throughout the state. With 14 rail cars, the 1,000-foot train is decorated with thousands of LED lights in a variety of holiday designs.
Upon arriving in each town, the train will feature a holiday concert performed by Canadian singers. Each concert is free, but spectators are encouraged to make either a cash or a healthy non-perishable food item donation to local food banks or food shelves.
The nearest the CP Holiday Train comes to the Leech Lake area is Detroit Lakes Dec. 13, with a stop from 2:45-3:15 p.m. and the same day at Mahnomen with a stop from 4:20-4:50 p.m. (Bemidji Pioneer)
