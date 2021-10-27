Red Lake Charter School

The Red Lake community, tribal council and state officials took part Oct. 18 in the ground-breaking for a charter school set to open in the fall of 2022.

Endazhi-Nitaawiging, or “the place where it grows” will follow the mission “to prepare each student for college with an enhanced knowledge of the Ojibwe language, culture, leadership and environmental stewardship.”

“It’s a special day for us in Red Lake, said Tribal Treasurer Annette Johnson.. “This school has been a dream and I do see, one day soon, that [it] will be a reality.” (Bemidji Pioneer)

