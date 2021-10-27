Red Lake Charter School
The Red Lake community, tribal council and state officials took part Oct. 18 in the ground-breaking for a charter school set to open in the fall of 2022.
Endazhi-Nitaawiging, or “the place where it grows” will follow the mission “to prepare each student for college with an enhanced knowledge of the Ojibwe language, culture, leadership and environmental stewardship.”
“It’s a special day for us in Red Lake, said Tribal Treasurer Annette Johnson.. “This school has been a dream and I do see, one day soon, that [it] will be a reality.” (Bemidji Pioneer)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.