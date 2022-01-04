Otter Tail Co. to use waste glass to build road base

Otter Tail county has decided to stockpile waste glass instead of shipping it to the Twin Cities for recycling, and use it to build roads as part of the road base. By early next year plans call for glass to be stored at a facility now being built near the Fergus Falls transfer station.

Once enough glass is stockpiled, potential road projects will be identified, and the glass will be run through the crusher at the gravel pit where gravel is excavated for road projects. Rough calculations revealed the financial benefits of dealing with waste glass in-county instead of trucking it away. (In Forum)

Tribal members can get free state park permits Jan. 1

A new law that took effect Jan. 1, 2022,will allow members of Minnesota’s 11 federally recognized tribes to visit any state park free of charge

The DNR will issue a free vehicle pass to any tribal member, which must be displayed on a vehicle registered in their name. The DNR can also issue a free daily state park permit to a tribal member who does not own a vehicle.

Since 2013, tribal members have had free access to sacred sites within state parks, but the new law goes a step further. It’s part of a broad effort by state government to repair its relationships with the state’s sovereign tribal nations.  (Minnesota Public Radio)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments