One arrested in Bena stand-off
A disturbance at a residence near Bena Nov. 19 resulted in a standoff and subsequent arrest of one suspect.
The Leech Tribal Police received a report of a disturbance and an individual who was assaulted and held against their will at gunpoint through the evening. As law enforcement arrived, the suspect fled. He was found a short time later barricaded in a nearby garage.
After several hours of negotiation, officer a apprehended the suspect, Justin Cutbank, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Officers sustained minor injuries during the apprehension.
Cutbank was held at the Cass County Detention Center in Walker pending filing of additional charges. (Cass Lake Times)
No Fish House Parade in Aitkin
The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce regretfully cancelled its Reversed! Fish House Parade and Sip’n’ Stroll, scheduled for Nov. 27. The Chamber started planning months ago when COVID case numbers were fairly low. The event usually attracts about 3,000 people. However as it has been better publicized, attendance has grown.
With COVID a real concern, the Chamber decided to cancel the parade, out of an abundance of caution. (Brainerd Dispatch)
