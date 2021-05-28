With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, enthusiasm is rising. The online registration deadline for the Chippewa Triathlon is June 11 at 11:59 p.m.
The registration fee is $70 per person with late registration at $75. Registration fee for age 15 and under is $25, with parent or guardian waiver signature.
The Chippewa Triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. at the MnDOT Rest Area, located on Highway 2 (east edge of the City of Cass Lake). Event course includes a 15-mile canoe route, 29-mile bike course and 5-mile run. The triathlon can be completed solo or as a team. Register online at www.chippewatriathlon.com
The Chippewa Triathlon route follows the centuries-old “Pike Bay Connection” through the Chippewa National Forest in Cass Lake. Based on wind and forecasted weather, the final course will be set the night before or morning of the race. In the event we have inclement weather, the event may be delayed or altered. It has never been postponed, but if that happened, the event would be held the following day.
The Chippewa Triathlon is not solely a competitive event; organizers emphasize its value as a personal challenge and an opportunity to improve one’s fitness level through preparatory training. And, you get to see some beautiful country!
Event Chair is Jack Gustafson, who can be reached at (218) 308-5230.
