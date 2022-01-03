Registration is now open for 2022 Back to Basics, featuring in-person and virtual options.
Now in its 16th year, the event offers workshops about and resources for sustainable living. It all kicks off Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. with a virtual keynote from Diane Wilson, former executive director for the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance and author of “The Seed Keeper.” Her keynote topic is “Growing Justice and Equity in Our Food Landscape.”
You can watch the keynote address live on Happy Dancing Turtle’s Facebook page for free. If you register for the Virtual Workshops (see below), you will receive a Zoom link for the keynote, giving you the option to watch it live or after it is uploaded to the channel with all the virtual workshops.
From Jan. 22 and continuing through Feb. 6, all virtual workshops will be available for paid participants to watch at their leisure. The pre-recorded workshops include topics such as fermenting, yoga, cooking, native plants, nature, cordwood construction, health and wellness and more!
In-person workshops will begin Jan. 24, running as a series of evening classes through Feb. 25. Classes will be held at the Pine River-Backus High School. The variety of topics include child development, wellness, gardening, felting, beekeeping, raising chickens, Ayurveda, personal development, and more! Each presenter has determined their requests for masking and social distancing for each workshop, which is noted in the course descriptions.
This year will also feature a Spring Fair to be held outdoors May 21 at the Lakes Music and Events Park in Pine River. Select workshops and activities for the whole family will also be offered there. It will also be where you can meet vendors and exhibitors providing goods, demonstrations and information about sustainable living. There is no admission fee or registration required to attend the Spring Fair.
For more information about all these events, visit happydancingturtle.org/back-to-basics. With headquarters in Pine River, Minnesota, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.